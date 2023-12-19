Did you know Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor baked cakes for each other during their dating phase?
The love language of the adorable couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, during their dating phase involved a sweet and charming tradition—baking cakes for each other's birthdays.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who got married last year after several years of dating, frequently showcase their love for each other in various ways. Alia, an active presence on social media, often expresses her affection through the platform and has shared stories of Ranbir's grand gestures. Additionally, a delightful tidbit about the couple was revealed by their chef some time ago—they baked cakes for each other on their birthdays during their dating phase.
In a delightful revelation some time ago, it was shared by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's chef that he once taught Ranbir how to bake a cake for Alia's birthday. During their dating phase, the couple engaged in the sweet tradition of baking cakes for each other on their birthdays. Alia, in 2019, baked a pineapple cake for Ranbir, and images of her frosting and cooking had gone viral on Instagram.
The chef disclosed that Ranbir, in return, baked a tres leches cake for Alia. It's worth noting that Alia has mentioned in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar that milk cake is her favorite. Ranbir once surprised her by flying in the cake from a bakery in London to Bulgaria where they were shooting, and Alia considered it the best gift she had ever received.
