Did you know Alia Bhatt, Meghna Gulzar ‘threatened’ to block Jaideep Ahlawat’s number after Raazi? Here’s why

Jaideep Ahlawat was recently seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s Jaane Jaan, co-starring Vijay Varma and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The actor has currently been basking in the success of the film which premiered on OTT. Jaideep has carved a niche for himself in the film industry thanks to his exceptional acting skills, and his role in Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal starrer Raazi was also appreciated by everyone. Recently, Jaideep spoke about his experience working on Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi. He also revealed why Alia and Meghna threatened to block his number after Raazi.

Jaideep Ahlawant on why Raazi co-star Alia Bhatt threatened to block his number

While speaking with his Jaane Jaan co-star Saurabh Sachdeva for The Actor’s Truth, Jaideep Ahlawat said that he hasn’t watched 80 percent of his projects. He said that he is unable to watch his own films and shows as he is often disappointed by his own performances. While speaking about his performances that he has watched on screen, Jaideep said that he agreed to watch Raazi only because Meghna Gulzar and Alia threatened to block his number.

He said, “Bohot kam kaam hai jo maine poora poora dekha hai. Jaise maine Raazi puri dekhi hai movie jab Meghna ne mujhe finally dhamki de di ki main tumhara number block kar dungi. Chauthi screening me gaya. Alia ne aur Meghna ne message karke block karne ki dhamki di tab jaako wo dekh paaya main ek single go me. (There are very few films of mine that I have watched completely. I watched Raazi because Meghna threatened to block my number. I went for the fourth screening. Alia and Meghna messaged me and threatened to block me, and that’s when I watched it in one single go).”

He also added that he watched his web series Paatal Lok two months after it released. “Paatal Lok release hone ke do mahine baad dekhi. Uska ek reason ye bhi tha ki release hone ke 1 mahine tak bohot busy the kyuki roz interviews dete the. (I watched Paatal Lok 2 months after its release. One of the reason was also that until 1 month after it premiered, we were busy with interviews),” said Jaideep.

ALSO READ: Did you know Jaane Jaan's director Sujoy Ghosh wasn't sure whether Jaideep Ahlawat would say yes for his role?