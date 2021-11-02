Did you know Alia Bhatt played a key role in Sanya Malhotra & Abhimanyu's Meenakshi Sundareshwar?

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Nov 02, 2021 05:29 PM IST
   
Netflix India is all set to drop romantic drama Meenakshi Sundareshwar starring Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani. The film's trailer and songs has already piqued the interests of viewers ahead of its Friday release. But did you know that Alia Bhatt played a key role in the film. 

Well, we're not talking about a cameo. The actress was responsible in getting Karan Johar's attention to the film. Turns out, Meenakshi Sundareshwar director Vivek Soni had worked with Alia earlier on films like Shaandar and Udta Punjab. 

They crossed paths for the first time on the sets of Shaandaar, where Vivek worked as an assistant director post which they worked together for Udta Punjab. Even after these two projects, Vivek Soni and Alia Bhatt continued to keep in touch. 

Once Vivek was ready with the script of Meenakshi Sundareshwar, he reached out to Alia Bhatt to know her impression on the same. Alia, who knew of Vivek’s style of working and his passion, read the script. After reading, Alia loved the innocence of the script and the characters and was thoroughly impressed.

She then decided to connect Vivek Soni to her own mentor and close friend Karan Johar. That's how Karan Johar’s production company Dharmatic Entertainment came onboard to produce the film. 

Meenakshi Sundareshwar is set to release on 5 November and revolves around the story of a newly married couple played by Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani. It narrates the tale of Meenakshi and Sundareshwar who must stand the test of distance at a very early stage in their married life. The couple don’t anticipate the challenges that they would have to overcome, individually and together. It is a relatable story about adulting, romance and compromises in a new marriage.  

