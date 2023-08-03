Did you know Alia Bhatt prepped with Shah Rukh Khan for Tum Kya Mile from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani?

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, directed by Karan Johar, has been receiving immense love from audiences across the world. The film has set the box office on fire and lead stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are taking away all the praise for their performances and impeccable chemistry. Their love song Tum Kya Mile, which was criticized prior to the film's release, has now actually become a high point of the movie. Initially, their duo had been compared with the celebrated pair of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Now, choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant has revealed that Alia prepared the song with the king of romance himself. Here's what she said.

Alia Bhatt prepped with Shah Rukh Khan for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song

Vaibhavi Merchant has choreographed the songs in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Vaibhavi explained how both the lead actors Ranveer and Alia prepared for their shoot of the romantic track Tum Kya Mile. She revealed that Alia had actually taken Shah Rukh Khan’s help due to her inexperience in shooting for such love songs. Vaibhavi said, “Alia had herself gone and visited Shah Rukh for a day to learn this, because she'd never done a song like this, except a little bit of Ishq Wala Love in her first film (Student of the Year).”

Talking about Ranveer’s preparation, Vaibhavi mentioned that it was challenging. She rehearsed with him as he had not done a lip-sync song before Tum Kya Mile except for one in Gunday opposite Priyanka Chopra. Vaibhavi added, “He's never done a love song where he's looking all dreamy, and looking at the heroine with dove eyes. I wanted to do an exercise of rehearsals with him.”

More about Ranveer-Alia’s song Tum Kya Mile from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Tum Kya Mile was the first song that was released from the music album of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. It is a romantic melody composed by Pritam and sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal. The lyrics have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The song has been shot against the beautiful valleys of Kashmir, in sub-zero temperatures and heavy snowfall. Alia wore beautiful chiffon sarees designed by Manish Malhotra while Ranveer was dressed up in stylish jackets and overcoats. Director Karan Johar has mentioned that the song is his tribute to legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra.

