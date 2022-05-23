Did you know Alia Bhatt's audition for Student Of The Year had a connection with Ranbir Kapoor? Watch

Alia Bhatt has emerged as one of the most popular actresses in the Hindi film industry. She made her debut in the year 2012 with Karan Johar's Student of the Year with Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra in the lead. In the film, she essayed the role of Shanaya Singhania and stunned the audience with her amazing performance. Alia has also starred in a number of movies like Highway, Raazi, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Dear Zindagi, Udta Punjab, Gangubai Kathiwadi, and others.

However, did you know that Alia auditioned for Student of the Year by reading lines from her husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor's 2009 film, Wake Up Sid. In the video shared by the official YouTube channel of Dharma Productions in 2015, the actress is seen enacting the scene where Konkona Sen Sharma and Ranbir meet for the first time at a college farewell party. Besides the scene, Alia also performed on the song Bahara from Sonam Kapoor and Imran Khan's film, I Hate Love Story. Karan Johar is also heard talking about Alia, “There was this young girl, straight out of school in Mumbai, who seemed very western in her approach and she just danced to Bahara, danced away. I knew there was something about this girl that would just connect with India," KJo said.

Check out Alia Bhatt's Student Of The Year audition:

For Student Of The Year, Alia had auditioned along with 400 other girls from different cities for the role. In an old interview with PTI, KJo revealed that she did her test and was convinced that Alia has an X factor that could work for the film. Further, he also stated that he asked Alia to lose a couple of kilos back then, and she worked on herself for good 3 months and came back slim and ready to face the camera.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be seen next in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor. She will also star and producer in the black comedy Darlings. Next, she has Jee Le Zara with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. Alia is also making her Hollywood debut with Netflix's international spy thriller Heart of Stone, alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

