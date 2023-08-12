Did you know Alia Bhatt’s Heart of Stone co-star Gal Gadot was one of the first to know about her pregnancy?

Bollywood beauty Alia Bhatt is currently basking in the success of her recently released Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-starring Ranveer Singh. Within a week of releasing the film, Karan Johar's directorial crossed the 100-crore milestone at the Indian box office. The movie featuring a stellar cast is received well by the audience. Apart from this, Alia made her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone. This year, the actress is on a roll. In a recent interview with BBC Asia Network, the actress revealed that Gal Gadot was one of the first people to know about her pregnancy.

Alia Bhatt on backing out from Heart of Stone

Tom Harper directed Heart of Stone features Gal Gadot in the lead and Alia Bhatt in a pivotal role. The two stars share a great bond. In the interview, Alia Bhatt shared that she didn't tell many people about her pregnancy as nobody talks about it until they are into their first trimester. However, she had to tell the cast as she was shooting for Heart of Stone then. On being asked if she decided to back out from the movie as she was pregnant, she responded by saying, "No." She told the film's producer, director, and Gal Gadot because she found them lovely and supportive and never for once doubted it before telling them.

Alia Bhatt on Gal Gadot reminding her to stay hydrated

Alia also shared how Gal constantly asked her to keep herself hydrated. She said, “In fact, I remember we were once shooting this, I am not going to talk much about it, but it was really hot and Gal was really bothered about my hydration and she was telling me to keep myself hydrated, asking me to drink enough water." She added, "So she'd say, 'You need to keep yourself hydrated.' So that's the kind of person she is and she exudes warmth and she is also extremely caring about everybody on her crew and she is wonderful with her actors as well. So yes, I felt too comfortable."

Heart of Stone, directed by Tom Harper premiered on Netflix on 11th August. The film marks Alia Bhatt's Hollywood debut. Apart from Gal Gadot and Alia Bhatt, it also stars Jamie Dornan.

