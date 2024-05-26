Did you know All We Imagine As Light director Payal Kapadia once faced disciplinary action at FTII?

Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia is receiving global praise for winning the coveted Le Grand Prix at the 77th Cannes Film Festival for her film, All We Imagine as Light. Not only was her movie India’s first entry in 30 years at Cannes’ Palme d'Or but Payal also became the first Indian to win a Grand Pix. But did you know she was once embodied in a serious controversy?

When Payal Kapadia faced disciplinary action at FTII

It was back in 2015 when Payal was a student at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune and was accused of leading a four-month-long protest after television actor-turned-politician Gajendra Chauhan was appointed as the institute’s chairman. For the facts, this was the longest protest in FTII’s history.

Several upset students joined her convoy and questioned Chauhan's lack of credentials. Payal who started boycotting classes eventually got her scholarship revoked by FTII. In August 2015, the then-director of FTII - Prashant Pathrabe issued an order for the assessment of film projects (which were mostly incomplete) and a notice for 2008 batch students to vacate the hostel because they were overstaying.

Why was an FIR filed against Payal Kapadia?

In response to the order and notice, the protesting students including Payal confronted Pathrabe calling his action "irrational and unjustified" and seeking clarification. They entered his office, formed a human chain, and held him captive until midnight when Pune Police ran a crackdown and arrested five students.

A chargesheet was further filed against 35 students including Payal Kapadia. The filmmaker suffered disciplinary action, missed her scholarship, and was pulled back from participating in the foreign exchange program with seven others.

When FTII came in Payal Kapadia’s support

Things changed drastically over a year when the institute decided to back Payal’s 13-minute film, Afternoon Clouds which eventually made it to that year’s Cannes. Bhupendra Kainthola who was then-director of FTII said that they planned to support Payal after observing her discipline on the campus.

He once told the Hindustan Times, “Our decision to support students or deny them scholarship previously was based on how their conduct has been on the campus. A few days after the protest was over, many students came to me and said they never realized that their past actions would haunt them throughout their lives. Some of them even cried and regretted their actions.”

Despite whatever happened, Payal holds no grudges against FTII and recently shared with Indian Express, “We owe a lot to public education to make us the filmmakers we are… Universities are spaces of freedom. This is why we needed to make this film. As students who have been part of them, it is our responsibility to protect what they stand for so that the next generation can benefit.”

For the unversed, Kapadia’s movie Afternoon Clouds was a part of the 70th Cannes International Festival in 2017, and in 2021, she won 'le prix du documentaire' for Best Documentary for her movie A Night of Knowing Nothing.

Coming back to the movie that made Payal an overnight star at this year’s Cannes - All We Imagine As Light features Divya Prabha, Kani Kusruti, Azees Haneefa, Hridhu Haroon, Lovleen Misra and Chhaya Kadam in key roles.

