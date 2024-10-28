Did you know Ameesha Patel turned down Morgan Stanley job for Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai with Hrithik Roshan?

Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai quickly became a massive hit after its release and marked Ameesha Patel's debut, as she was cast just three days prior to the start of filming. The actress, who believed that her role in the Hrithik Roshan film was destined, shared that she had previously declined offers for movies like Prem Aggan and Himalaya Putra. In a recent interview, Patel mentioned that she also chose to reject a job offer from Morgan Stanley to pursue her first acting role.

In a recent interview with BeautybyBiE, the actress talked about how she met Rakesh Roshan and was offered her first film. She explained that she had reluctantly attended a wedding with her family when she ran into the director.

As they were passing each other, he looked at her, blinked, and asked her father if she was his girlfriend. Her father replied that she had just graduated and returned from Boston.

The day after their brief encounter, Rakesh invited her to lunch at his home, which she initially hesitated to accept because it was a long journey. Ameesha later realized that he actually wanted to invite her to discuss her role in the movie Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai.

Patel recounted how she went to lunch wearing casual clothes, without any makeup and was unhappy about making the trip. Upon arriving, she found Hrithik Roshan there, who was a childhood friend.

The Gadar actress complimented him on his looks but immediately asked where the washroom was, which made him think she was a bit odd.

While Ameesha was in the washroom, Rakesh and Hrithik spoke about her, with Rakesh expressing his excitement about having found the actress for their film. When the actress returned from the washroom, she thought the lunch was just a social gathering and was ready to go home.

After they ate, the director asked about her future plans. She told him she was uncertain whether to return to Boston for further studies or accept a job offer from Morgan Stanley, which was a great opportunity.

Then Rakesh surprised her by mentioning acting. Ameesha mentioned her past experience in school plays and dancing but had no interest in Bollywood.

The Krrish director then presented her with a contract, offering her a role in a film he wanted to make with his son. Although she was unsure, she eventually agreed after thinking it over for a few minutes, reasoning that if the film didn’t work out, she could return to her education and job, as she had other offers too.

