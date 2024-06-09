Did you know Amitabh Bachchan and family were ‘banned’ by media post Abhishek-Aishwarya’s big wedding? Here’s what happened

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai tied the knot on April 20, 2007. The wedding was an intimate affair at their bungalow Prateeksha in Mumbai. The wedding of the biggest stars of Bollywood turned out to be a controversial affair when the media was not invited to the big day of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s son. Things turned ugly during the coverage, so much so that the entire Bachchan family was ‘banned’ by the media.

Paparazzo reveals media ban on Amitabh Bachchan and the entire family after Abhishek- Aishwarya's wedding

In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla’s Hindi Rush, popular celebrity paparazzo Varinder Chawla gave insights into the wedding phase of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. He recalled being stationed outside Bachchan's family’s house. They knew the prospect points they could get the pictures from, like the entry area.

However, a bus was parked there to block the media’s view. He further recalled when the Bachchan family was coming to Prateeksha from their other bungalow, they had security provided by the then Samajwadi Party’s politician, Amar Singh.

The paparazzo further narrated that when they broke the barricades to capture their glimpse, the security team manhandled them and a lot of media persons were injured. This led to tension between the Bachchan family and the media.

The paparazzo shared, "I had never seen such a big media ban. They had banned everyone, from Amitabh ji, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Jaya ji. When the Bachchan family would come for some events, photographers would place the camera down or up in the air as a sign of protest."

"If Bachchan sir was at an event and a call for group picture was made, the moment he would come in front, the photographers would lift their cameras up. They would click the person next to Bachchan saab, but not him," he further revealed.

How was the Bachchan family media ban lifted?

Varinder Chawla further narrated how the whole situation was pacified after he realized that it was impacting their image and business. “This went on for some time and then even Bachchan sir realised that this was not good for the image as well as the business. Then he called for a personal meeting at JW Marriott hotel, where the entire media was called. Only after that, the ban was lifted," he shared.

