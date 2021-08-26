Did you know Amitabh Bachchan did ‘Chehre’ for free? Here’s why makers credited him for 'friendly appearance'

Rumi Jafry’s Chehre has been the talk of the town ever since it has been announced. Now that we are nearing the release date of the film, many secrets are coming out in the open. One such shocking detail revealed by the producer Anand Pandit in a recent interview is that Amitabh Bachchan did not charge a penny for working in the film and even bore his own international travel expenses to shoot the film.

Yes! You heard it right. Big B shot Chehre for free which is why for tax reasons, the veteran actor has been credited for his ‘friendly appearance’ in the film. When asked about Amitabh Bachchan not charging a single penny for Chehre, Anand Pandit told PeepingMoon, "To avoid any trouble while filing the tax books we decided to give the friendly appearance credits to Amit ji." He added, "Sir was so professional and committed that he also put his own money to commute."

The mystery-thriller also stars Emraan Hashmi, Krystle D’Souza, Rhea Chakraborty and others. The film’s release was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. But after a long wait, Chehre is finally hitting the theatres this Friday.

Talking about Amitabh Bachchan, he has a packed schedule with quite exciting films in his kitty. These include Jhund, a remake of The Intern, Brahmastra, Mayday, and Goodbye. He is also hosting the reality quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati that is keeping him busy throughout.

How excited are you to watch this Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Rhea Chakraborty and Krystle D’Souza starrer Chehre in theatres?

ALSO READ: Ahead of Rhea Chakraborty's comeback in Chehre, here are 5 things to know about the actress