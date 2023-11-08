Did you know Amitabh Bachchan was 'encouraging' during Kajra Re shoot with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai?

Vaibhavi Merchant, a choreographer with a 25-year career, has made many famous Bollywood dance numbers. One of the most well-loved ones is Kajra Re from Bunty Aur Babli, in which Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan danced to her choreography. Recently, Vaibhavi spoke about how Amitabh Bachchan created a comfortable atmosphere on the set.

Vaibhavi Merchant on Amitabh Bachchan

During a recent interaction with ABP News, Vaibhavi Merchant recalled that Amitabh Bachchan made the set feel comfortable during the shoot of the song from Bunty Aur Babli titled Kajra Re featuring Big B, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. She recalled how he created an “atmosphere of simplicity” and was also consistently “encouraging.” She further recalled that he even praised the dancers' outfits and was pleased with how everything appeared.

When discussing the video shoot for the song, which is a significant part of the movie, Vaibhavi mentioned that the challenge was to “justify all the three talents”. She explained that in the early 2000s when the film was released, people weren't just listening to songs, they were also watching the videos. So, they had to ensure that the music video was excellent. She also mentioned that she understood the significance of Abhishek and Amitabh dancing together in the song. She said, “That moment in the film is very iconic because that’s the father-son duo. Of course, they are not father-son in the film, with Aishwarya playing the part, everything just fell into place.”

Work front of Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the recent movie Ganpath, in which Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon play the main roles. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film hit the theaters on October 20.

Speaking of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's work front, the actress once again impressed the audience with her return to acting after four years in the Ponniyin Selvan series. This film was another notable collaboration with renowned director Mani Ratnam. In the movie, she played the role of Pazhuvoor Ilaiya Rani Nandini Devi, portraying an antagonist.

Abhishek Bachchan's most recent appearance was in the sports drama Ghoomer, where he acted alongside Saiyami Kher and it was directed by R Balki.

