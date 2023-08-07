Did you know Amitabh Bachchan was upset with Irrfan Khan during Piku shoot? Wife Sutapa Sikdar reveals reason

Piku, a film directed by Shoojit Sircar that featured Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Irrfan Khan in key roles was released in the year 2015 and recevied a lot of appreciation and love from the audeince. Recently at the book launch of Irrfan Khan: A Life in Movies, Sutapa Sikdar, wife of late Irrfan Khan, revealed some interesting moments and stories from the sets of Piku.

Why was Amitabh Bachchan upset with Irrfan Khan?

At the book launch of Irrfan Khan: A Life in Movies which is written by critic and author Shubhra Gupta, wife of Irrfan Khan was also present. There she opened up about Irrfan Khan’s habit of improvising some scenes in films. During the event, Sutapa remembered that Irrfan also improvised a scene in Piku and because of this Big B got upset, but later on, both of them became friends.

Irrfan’s wife said that he used to work along with the director and writer, and they would have many drafts, and by the time it was the actor’s turn to go on stage, he would improvise according to his style. Here, Sutapa did mention that the Haider actor never tried to take the limelight but always wanted to experiment and “break the language in a way.”

As Sutapa is an acclaimed writer herself, she recalled a conversation she had with Shoojit Sircar, the director of Piku. She shared that because Big B is very structured and prepared when he comes on the sets, when Irrfan improvised a scene in Piku, it made the Shahenshah of Bollywood upset but later both the stars became good friends.

Sutapa shared that the interval scene in Piku - where Irrfan Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone were having a heated argument on a highway and which literally left the audience impressed - was improvised. In fact, the author of the book added that Shoojit didn’t have the courage to cut. Moreover, the director confessed that when he was directing Irrfan on the set of Piku, he sometimes didn’t even have the courage to say “cut”. There’s no doubt that Irrfan was a whole other genre of acting.

About Irrfan Khan

Actor of The Lunchbox and Life of Pi, breathed his last on April 29, 2020. He was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour and a colon infection.

ALSO READ: Babil Khan says Irrfan 'loved being a father more than being an actor' as he drops heartfelt post; Fans REACT