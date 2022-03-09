Did you know Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol tied the knot in 2014 in a ‘secret vivah’?

Remember when Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol had surprised everyone with their hush-hush wedding in 2016? The couple, who had managed to keep their love affair under the wraps, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony and made the announcement on social media in 2016. But did you know that Amrita and Anmol had tied the knot in 2014 and had kept their marriage a secret for two years before making it public? The couple had made the revelation in their recent vlog.

Talking about it, Amrita recalled how after hitting a low around 2010, her career got back on track in 2012 after she had signed Jolly LLB and even had three back to back releases in 2013. Amrita revealed that it was at that time that Anmol had proposed the idea of getting married. She also emphasised that she was apprehensive as things were getting back on track for her. “I told him that if we get married now, this news will affect my career,” she added. It was then Anmol suggested having a ‘secret vivah’.

“Suddenly, the Amrita Rao, who was apprehensive initially, was all excited for the secret vivah,” RJ Anmol revealed. The couple also revealed that they had originally tied the knot on May 15, 2014, and none of their cousins was not invited to the wedding. Well, their revelation has certainly left the fans surprised. As of now, Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol are enjoying parenthood as they have a son named Veer.