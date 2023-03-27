Did you know Amrita Rao was offered Salman Khan's Wanted? Here's what went wrong

Amrita Rao, who is popularly known for her 'Jal Lijye' meme from Vivah, recently released her book Couple of Things. The first look of her and RJ Anmol's book was launched by Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Amrita has made interesting revelations in her book. She even revealed that she was offered Salman Khan's hit film Wanted but she couldn't sign it because her own manager intentionally hid the information from her.

Amrita Rao was supposed to star in Salman Khan's Wanted

Amrita, in her book, said that she was 'completely shattered' after she got to know that she was offered Wanted. She also revealed that she bumped into a production guy who worked closely with Boney Kapoor and that's how she found out about the offer. The actress wrote, "A few months later, I was in Hyderabad shooting for a Telugu film with south superstar Mahesh Babu. One evening, back from the shoot in the lobby of my hotel Taj Banjara, I bumped into a production guy who worked closely with Mr. Boney Kapoor. 'Oh, hi Amrita! How are you doing? If only our dates hadn't clashed, you would be shooting for us with Salman Khan for Wanted,' he said. I looked at him blankly. 'When was 1 approached for Wanted?' I asked, confused." The person told her, "Oh of course you were, I had called your manager and he said your dates were impossible to match."

She added, "My heart broke into pieces and I was completely shattered. 'I was never informed by him about such a huge offer, if only I knew, I'd have definitely worked out the dates for you,' I said, reeling from the shock! Instead of taking our separation in his stride, my ex-manager had decided to give me this vengeful parting gift!"

Wanted starrer Salman and Ayesha Takia in lead roles. It was the Hindi remake of the 2006 Telugu film Pokiri. Directed by Prabhudheva, the film went on to become a box-office hit as the audience loved watching Salman in a different space.

Amrita made her Bollywood debut in 2002 with Ab Ke Baras and she went on to feature in films like Main Hoon Na, Ishq Vishk, Vivaah, Thackeray and more.

ALSO READ: Police arrest Dhakad Ram who had sent a death threat email to Salman Khan; Handed over to Mumbai Police