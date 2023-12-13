Did you know Amruta Subhash's husband encouraged her nervous Lust Stories co-star to film s*x scenes with her?

Popular web-show, Lust Stories 2 was released a few months back. The Netflix collection of episodes included one segment which was directed by Konkona Sen Sharma. The segment was called Mirror. The story of the episode revolved around a house help who would bring her husband over to her employer’s home (essayed by Tillotama Shome) in her absence for their private moments. Versatile actress Amruta Subhash was seen playing the role of house help. The segment included several intimate scenes.

In a recent interview, the actress opened up about doing those scenes on screen with Shrikant Yadav, who happens to be her best friend in real life. The actress credited her husband for encouraging her to do the part.

Amruta Subash recalls asking for some time to get comfortable in shooting intimate scenes

Amruta Subash who received immense appreciation for her work in Lust Stories 2 recently appeared on the Netflix Actors' Roundtable this year. Talking about the acclaimed performance, the actress shared that she had to ask ‘Koko’ to give her some time to get comfortable with the idea of shooting a plethora of mate scenes with her co-star and real-life best friend Shrikant Yadav.

She further shared that not only her but even Shrikant was also worried about shooting s*x scenes with her as they had known each other as friends for a very long time. “He’s like ‘main tere saath ye nahi kar sakta (I can’t do this with you),’” Amruta shared. However, her husband (Sandesh Kulkarni) rather came as a surprising source of encouragement for the shoot.

“My husband is his friend and also an actor. He is telling him ‘tu karlega, acche se karlega (you’ll do it well)'," Amruta said and left others in splits on the panel.

Notably, this time on the panel, Kajol, Jaideep Ahlawat, Kareena Kapoor, Tillotama Shome, Sidharth Malhotra and Sanya Malhotra appeared together to share their experiences on their celebrated performances this year.

About Lust Stories 2

Lust Stories 2 is an anthology film, and the second installment of Lust Stories, consisting of four short film segments directed by R. Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, Amit Ravindernath Sharma, and Sujoy Ghosh.

The show was co-produced by Ronnie Screwvala of RSVP and Ashi Dua Sara of Flying Unicorn Entertainment.