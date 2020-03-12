Did you know Ananya Panday is a big fan of Peppa Pig and loves to carry it with herself? Check it out

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Right from Ananya Panday's casual looks to her chirpy nature, everyone is fond of the actress. But did you know what Ananya is fond off the most? Check it out below.

Ananya Panday made her debut in the year 2019 with Student Of The Year opposite Tiger Shroff. In the same year, Ananya was seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh opposite Kartik Aaryan. With just two movies old, the actress has garnered a lot of popularity. The actress has a huge fan following and many look upto her as an idol. Besides her acting chops, Ananya is also known for her peppy and casual looks. The actress has now and then struck a chord with the audience with her stunning looks and chirpy nature.

But it has come to our notice that the actress loves the cartoon Peppa Pig and her white hand purse. Whenever Ananya is spotted after her gym or at the airport, the actress is always seen carrying a white handbag with her initials AP written on it. But if you must have noticed, the actress has a big Peppa Pig keychain attached to her bag which she carries with herself. Ananya was spotted with the same bag and keychain recently outside her dance class studio for Khaali Peeli during Holi. Ananya loves her bag and the keychain and even poses with it always.

Check out Ananya Panday's photos here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya will be seen with Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli. The film is a thriller and for the same, Panday and Khatter have performed their own stunts. Directed by Mabool Khan, Khaali Peeli is produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and is slated to hit the screens on June 12, 2020. Apart from this, Ananya will be seen with Vijay Deverakonda’s in his Bollywood debut film and will also be a part of Shakun Batra’s next starring and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Credits :Pinkvilla

