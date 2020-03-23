Did you know Ananya Panday loves wearing her pink coloured pair of sliders? Check it out

Besides being a fan of the cartoon Peppa Pig, Ananya Panday also loves her pink coloured sliders and is often spotted wearing them. Read on to know more:

Ananya Panday made her debut in the year 2019 in Student Of The Year 2 opposite Tiger Shroff. The actress was seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh in the same year opposite Kartik Aaryan. With just two films old, Ananya has garnered a lot of fame and popularity. Not only fans but even the media loves the actress and is often spotted having a fun conversation with her. Be her casual looks or her gym looks, Ananya for sure knows how to grab attention.

Ananya has a huge fan following and her fans go crazy to just see a glimpse of her. We all know Ananya's love for pink and the cartoon Peppa Pig. But besides being a fan of the cartoon Peppa Pig, Ananya also loves her pink coloured sliders. The actress is often spotted wearing those sliders. Be it after her shoot or after her workout, the one common thing that you will notice is her sliders. Even when Ananya goes outing in the city with her family, the actress is spotted in those sliders.

(Also Read: Ananya Panday drops a glimpse of her ‘Quarantine Mood’ as she dolls up in LBD to go out & sit in living room)

Infact, during the shoot of Pati Patni Aur Woh, Ananya had shared a picture of her from the sets calling it her DDLJ moment where she is seen posing in between tall grasses. In that picture, Ananya was spotted wearing those pink sliders. Recently, the SOTY2 actress' pictures after her shoot in Versova for the untitled film with Vijay Deverakonda had gone viral all over the social media. If you notice, Ananya is seen flaunting her sliders while walking towards the jetty after her shoot.

Check out Ananya Panday's pictures here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya will be seen with Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli. Directed by Maqbool Khan, the film is produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and is slated to release on June 12, 2020. Apart from this, Ananya will be seen with Siddhant Chaturvedi and in Shakun Batra’s next. She also has Puri Jagannadh’s film with Vijay Deverakonda and Charmme Kaur.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More