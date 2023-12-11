Did you know Ananya Panday pay sister Rysa’s tuition fee with her first paycheque?

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is currently gearing up for the release of her forthcoming film, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The film starred Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in the lead roles. Directed by debutant Arjun Varain Singh, the trailer of the film was unveiled yesterday. During the trailer launch, the actress divulged that she used her first pay cheque to pay for her sister’s tuition classes.

Ananya Panday opens up on spending her first pay-cheque

During the trailer launch of her forthcoming film, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, the cast of the film was asked what they bought with their first big pay cheque. In response to this, Ananya Panday replied, “I actually paid for my sister's tuition classes because I wanted to contribute to her growing and learning in some way.”

For those living under the rocks, Ananya is the daughter of popular actor Chunky Panday and Bhavna Panday. She has a younger sister, Rysa Panday.

On the other hand, replying to the same, Siddhant Chaturvedi recalled purchasing a PS5 for his brother who is 19 years old now. He shared, “When I bought it, I thought we would play together, but we got competitive and that has caused a rift between us (laughs). So we have dropped the joystick and actually (mimics punching)". Adarsh Gourav divulged purchasing a vocal processor.

Ananya Panday on not being active on social media

In addition to this, Ananya Panday also opened up about not being active on social media. Sharing the reason behind it she stated that while doing this film, she was able to realize the things she was doing wrong. “Post, making my life look all fun and exciting when I was crying in the corner sometimes. So, it made her realize it was cathartic for me.”

About Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

The trailer of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan gives a glimpse into the storyline revolving around the lives of three best friends Imaad essayed by Siddhant, Ahana played by Ananya, and Neil portrayed by Adarsh. The storyline revolves around them as they navigate love and companionship in the age of social media.

In addition to this, Kalki Koechlin being a part of the film came as a pleasant surprise to the audience in Arjun Varain Singh’s directorial.

The film will stream on Netflix from December 26.

