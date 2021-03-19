Did you know Ananya Panday’s sister Rysa had mistakenly leaked the actress’ phone number on the internet?

Ananya Panday will be next seen in Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. The film will release on September 9, 2021.

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is surely one of the most popular and pretty looking actresses in Bollywood. Though being just three films old, Ananya has millions of fan following on all digital platforms. Her pictures go viral in no time. The actress, who has an impeccable fashion sense, also faced an uncomfortable situation in her life just like us. And it was because of her little sister Rysa. Ananya and Rysa always give us major sister goals but sometimes Ananya has to pay a little harder for being an elder sister.

Recently, Ananya recalled a time when her sister Rysa had goofed up with actress’ phone number and leaked it on the internet. And it was revealed by Ananya Panday’s cousin sister Alanna Panday. She is an influencer and lives in the US. Alanna was in Mumbai and thought of catching up with Ananya and Rysa. While she was vlogging about her Mumbai trip, she said that Rysa had by mistake revealed Ananya’s number to world. Rysa wants to become a filmmaker and had uploaded a small video on youtube with Ananya Pandey’s phone number.

Ananya also admitted it and said that I was getting random calls which I don’t know. Last week, Ananya Panday had shared pictures from her sister Rysa’s birthday. Taking to her Instagram handle, Ananya dropped a series of cute photos from the psychedelic-themed party where she and her sister Rysa seemed to have had a blast. In the photos, Ananya was seen clad in a crop top with jeans and sneakers with small arm candy. On the other hand, her sister Rysa was seen slaying in a blingy pink dress with psychedelic sneakers. Both Ananya and Rysa could be seen posing cutely together in front of a balloon wall background.

On the work front, Ananya will be seen next in Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. The film will release on September 9, 2021. Besides this, she is a part of Shakun Batra's next with and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

