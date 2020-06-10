Did you know Ananya Panday was mighty upset when Tiger Shroff danced with Alia Bhatt in SOTY 2?

Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut with Punit Malhotra’s Student of the year 2 co-starring Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff

Ananya Panday, from her very first interview, has always admitted to being a die-hard fan of , and as much as Ananya would love to share screen space with Alia, this SOTY 2 actress was upset when she didn’t get the chance to dance with Alia in the film. Yes, we all know that Alia Bhatt made a special appearance in Punit Malhotra’s Student of the year 2 as she was danced with Tiger Shroff in the song- Hook Up, and during a live chat, when Ananya Panday was asked if she was upset that she didn’t get to dance with and Siddharth Malhotra, the actress nodded in agreement.

“Yes, I mean I love Sid and Varun and like obviously I would love to dance with them but I was so upset when Tiger got to dance with Alia because everyone knows that Alia is my favorite so I went and I used to sit on set and watch them dance and look at Punit that if you could make me pass in the background or do some step,” shared Ananya. Well, we hope that Ananya gets to dance with the OG students- Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and in the future.

On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Kartik Aaryan starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh and next, she will be seen in Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter, and Shakun Batra’s untitled film co-starring and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Check out Ananya Panday's video here:

