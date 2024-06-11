Did you know Anil Kapoor, Manisha Koirala's song Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh was written by Javed Akhtar in just 5 minutes?

Renowned choreographer Farah Khan has contributed numerous iconic dance sequences to the industry, earning a special place in the hearts of audiences. In a recent revelation, she shared insights into the creation of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh song, disclosing that Javed Akhtar penned the song in a mere 5 minutes. She also mentioned that legendary music composer RD Burman composed the music for it in no time.

Javed Akhtar wrote Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh song in just 5 minutes

Recounting a fascinating behind-the-scenes story from the production of the movie 1942: A Love Story, during which RD Burman handled the music composition and Javed Akhtar the lyrics, Farah Khan reminisced about the inception of the song Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

In a recent interview on Radio Nasha, she disclosed that while at a music session with director Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who was offering assistance, lyricist Javed Akhtar showed up without any pre-prepared lyrics.



Farah Khan recounted how Javed Akhtar entered the room without any written material, mentioning that he often neglected to prepare in advance. She described how he directed his assistant to start writing after being reminded of the scene where Anil Kapoor’s character encounters Manisha Koirala's character and falls in love with her.

She mentioned that Javed Akhtar effortlessly composed the lyrics for Ek Ladki ko dekha to aisa laga, along with five additional verses, without pausing. After selecting the best ones, he promptly handed over the paper, stating that the song was complete.

Advertisement

Farah Khan also revealed that RD Burman grabbed his harmonium and immediately crafted the tune. Reflecting on the moment, she expressed, “I get goosebumps when I think about it, but Javed uncle wrote the lyrics in five minutes, and dada (RD Burman) composed the music in five seconds. The best things are made like that.”

About 1942: A Love Story

The film 1942: A Love Story, which was released in 1994, was helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The film features Anil Kapoor, Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Anupam Kher, Danny Denzongpa, and Pran. RD Burman was responsible for the music composition, while Javed Akhtar provided the lyrics. Tragically, this marked RD Burman's final project, as he passed away even before the film's release.

ALSO READ: Javed Akhtar recalls living on streets of Mumbai; being hungry for 3 days: “Everything becomes vague and out of focus”