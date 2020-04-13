Did you know Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita went solo on honeymoon & married actor only after he hired a cook?

Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor are a power couple but these unknown facts about them might blow your mind. Check it out below.

Among the many veteran Bollywood couples, one of them is Anil Kapoor and wife Sunita Kapoor. The power couple often make headlines either for the actor's films or their family life. Considering that Sunita is in no way associated with the film industry, there's not much written or discussed about the couple. But did you know that Sunita actually went alone on her honeymoon. And one of her conditions to get married was that the actor hired a cook.

In fact, Anil Kapoor also was quite clear about the fact that when he married Sunita, he should be financially able to buy a house and hire a cook. Sunita had reportedly told Anil, "I won’t go in the kitchen, I am not going to cook for you." In a tweet, Anil admitted that Sunita's feelings for cooking haven't changed even today. "Our cook is still a blessing for us because Sunita's feelings about cooking haven't changed! But it's wonderful to watch my daughters @sonamakapoor & #RheaKapoor shine in that department!"

Every word of this article is so true love it! Our cook is still a blessing for us because Sunita's feelings about cooking haven't changed! But it's wonderful to watch my daughters @sonamakapoor & #RheaKapoor shine in that department! @htshowbiz https://t.co/QEC6T6VhX5 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 13, 2020

Not just this, Anil had also revealed that Sunita had gone on their honeymoon all alone since he was shooting. "I thought, now house will come, kitchen will come, help will come...I can get married! So I called Sunita & said, ‘Let’s get married tomorrow – it’s tomorrow or never’ and the next day, we were married! I went for shoot 3 days later and madam went abroad on our honeymoon...without me!"

Aren't they simply adorable? Let us know in the comments below.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Hindustan Times

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More