Did you know Anil Sharma thought of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kajol for Gadar? Here's what went wrong

Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel is regarded as one of the blockbusters in the history of Indian cinema. The sequel to the 2001 super hit film, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was filled with an action-packed sequel showcasing the famous on-screen chemistry of Sunny and Ameesha as they returned as Tara Singh and Sakeena along with Utkarsh Sharma as a grown-up version of their son Jeetey. But did you know director Anil Sharma thought of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Kajol for Gadar? Revealing the same in a recent interview, Sharma also shared what went wrong.

Anil Sharma reveals he thought of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kajol for Gadar

In an interview with Bollywood Thikana, Gadar 2: The Katha Continues director Anil Sharma who also directed the first installment of the film, revealed that he thought of names like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kajol for Gadar. He added, "When we were doing the film, I had a lot of names of actresses on my mind. Aishwarya, Kajol. There were a lot of them. I had to narrate the script to them, and two-three of them heard and also liked it. A few of them turned it down as well. I don’t want to go into why they rejected it."

Revealing how people initially had no faith in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, the director continued, “Back in the day, people would say, ‘Oh there is no Switzerland in the film so it must be a purane typi ki film.’ In the 90s, they would says this is a 70s film and now they call a film of today 90s film.”

Anil also revealed that the producer of Gadar, Zee asked him to choose between Amrish Puri in Gadar or a well-known female actor, as someone had agreed to do the film but was charging a lot.

“Zee told me that they spoke to an actress who had agreed to star in it but was charging a lot of money. But the budget was tight, so they told me I had to choose between the heroine or Amrish Puri! So I chose Amrish ji and said I will cast a new heroine. Amrish ji was absolutely necessary. There would have been no film without him. He had to be this powerful Ashraf Ali. Then we decided to cast a new face,” he added.

Meanwhile, Gadar 2 was released on August 11, 2023. Apart from Sunny and Ameesha, the cast of the film also features Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra, Luv Sinha, Simrat Kaur, Mir Sarwar, Rohit Choudhary, Rakesh Bedi, and many others in supporting roles.

