Did you know Animal has an 18-minute long interval action scene featuring Ranbir Kapoor?

Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film, Animal, is set to captivate audiences with its release this week. The crime drama promises high-octane action sequences and a substantial amount of bloodshed and violence, as hinted in the official trailer. Adding to the anticipation, it has now been unveiled that the movie boasts an impressive 18-minute long interval action sequence, featuring the lead actor, Ranbir. This revelation is sure to build even more excitement among fans, setting the stage for a thrilling cinematic experience.

Ranbir Kapoor to have 18-minute long fight scene in Animal

The Animal team is leaving no stone unturned in promoting the film, and today they took the promotional tour to Chennai. In a press conference, the film's producer, Pranay Reddy Vanga, spilled the beans on an exciting detail. He revealed that the movie consists of an interval block with an intense fight scene featuring Ranbir Kapoor, and it's set to last a whopping 18 minutes. Pranay mentioned that this epic fight sequence was meticulously crafted by Supreme Sundar.

Earlier, the trailer provided a sneak peek into the forthcoming diverse and power-packed action sequences, which range from hand-to-hand combat to confrontations involving guns, heavy weaponry, and adrenaline-pumping car chases.

More about Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming movie Animal

The essence of the movie Animal lies in the yearning of Ranbir Kapoor's character for the love of his father, Balbir Singh, portrayed by Anil Kapoor, a longing that has persisted since his childhood. The trailer hints at the father's indifference and lack of time for his child, potentially serving as a catalyst for his descent into a life of crime and violence.

This obsession endures into his adulthood, with the son fiercely protective, willing to confront anyone who speaks ill of his father, even going against his own wife, portrayed by Rashmika Mandanna.

The movie features a stellar cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, and Bobby Deol. Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, stands out as one of the longest Indian films with a runtime of 201 minutes. The theatrical release is scheduled for December 1.

