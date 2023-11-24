Did you know Animal star Ranbir Kapoor thought Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh was destined to fail? Here's why

In the current social media storm, updates about Ranbir Kapoor's much-anticipated film Animal have taken the spotlight. Fans and followers were treated to the trailer, receiving an enthusiastic response. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film is portrayed as intense, brutal, and authentically raw. As anticipation builds for the movie's release, lead actor Ranbir Kapoor disclosed that he initially doubted the success of Kabir Singh at the box office.

Ranbir Kapoor foresaw that Kabir Singh wouldn't become a hit

On November 22, the much-anticipated Animal trailer was unveiled in a grand event in New Delhi. Amidst the excitement, lead actor Ranbir Kapoor shared a fascinating revelation. Reflecting on Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Arjun Reddy, Kapoor was initially convinced that no love story could surpass its brilliance. However, when Vanga recreated the same story with Kabir Singh, Ranbir harbored doubts about its potential success. He believed replicating the magic of Arjun Reddy, including its exceptional performances and music, was an insurmountable challenge. Yet, Vanga accomplished it once again.

In Ranbir's own words, "Jab maine Kabir Singh ki announcement se pehle Arjun Reddy dekhi, mujhe laga isse better love story koi ban nahi sakti. Fir Sandeep ne wohi love story Kabir Singh mein banayi, aur maine kaha main challenge deta hu ki ye hit ho hi nahi sakti kyuki Arjun Reddy ne jo kamal kia tha, jo performances the, jo music tha, wo recreate ho nhi payega. But he did it again.