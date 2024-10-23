Did You Know Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher were best friends for 12 years before getting married? The Signature actor says, ‘She was a star’

Anupam is one of the finest actors in Bollywood who has played iconic roles over the years. In a recent conversation, the actor reminisced about a time when he was heartbroken and shared how his wife, Kirron Kher, supported him during a difficult period in their marriage when their friendship evolved into love. He also mentioned that he used to visit her home with Satish Kaushik for dinners before they fell in love.

Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher are considered one of the ideal couples in Bollywood. They have set new benchmarks after being happily married for more than 39 years. In a recent interview with Shubhankar Mishra, the actor shared that he had known Kirron since their college days in Chandigarh.

"I wasn't married; Kirron was married, and we were best friends for 12 years. She was my senior in college. She was a star—first in her class, the best actress, and an India-level badminton player. I moved to Mumbai, and she came to Mumbai after her marriage to Gautam Berry," he recalled.

He also mentioned that he and his friend, actor Satish Kaushik, used to visit her home when she was married to Gautam Berry. They would have dinners together, and she would always give them Rs. 50 to help them get home comfortably. The actors saved up this money for other purposes.

Advertisement

Later, the Devdas actress went through a difficult time as she faced issues in her marriage with Gautam. He was equally heartbroken, and his then-girlfriend left him when he reconnected with Kirron. Their friendship gradually turned into love, and the couple got married in 1985.

In a recent conversation, the Special 26 actor was asked about the qualities he admires the most in his wife. Kher promptly mentioned that her beauty, honesty, and strength make her special. He said, "She is the most honest person—carefree, honest, beautiful, caring, and possessing a strong character. We started as good friends, and that friendship evolved into love and eventually marriage."

Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher continue to raise her son, Sikander, from her previous marriage. However, the couple didn't have a child, and the actor feels a void in life due to it.

ALSO READ: Anupam Kher admits that not having children with Kirron Kher makes him feel 'void': 'It’s not a tragedy…’