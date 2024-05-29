Did you know Anupam Kher played monkey in Lord Hanuman’s army at the age of 8?

Anupam Kher is one of the most versatile actors, known for his groundbreaking roles. The actor is gearing up for the release of his next movie titled Chhota Bheem and The Curse of Damyaan. However, little did we know that Kher took on his first role at the age of 8, and it was quite an interesting one. Scroll down to read more!

Anupam Kher played monkey in Lord Hanuman's army at 8

Taking to Instagram, Anupam Kher dropped a video from the song launch of his upcoming movie, Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan. Sharing the post, he captioned it and revealed in Hindi, "The first role of my life was that of Hanuman's monkey in the Ramleela. I was probably 8 years old then. So, during the promotion of the film #ChhotaBheem yesterday, after many years, I got the opportunity to hold Hanumanji's mace. It was a very joyous experience. Hail Hanuman, the mighty one."

Have a look at the video here:

At the event, he was seen holding a mace in his hand and said, "Can you believe it? I am holding a 'gada' right now, and my first-ever role, the first-ever, was of a monkey in Lord Hanuman's army. I was then in the fifth standard. This is the first time after school that I am holding a 'gada'. I feel like a 'Bada Bheem".

Anupam Kher on the work front

On March 7, Taking to his social media platform, Anupam Kher shared the news of his directorial on his birthday, accompanied by a heartfelt video featuring his mother. The actor can be seen seeking her blessings as he embarks on this new journey. Standing right in front of a home-built temple with a picture of his late father on the top of the wall, Anupam hands the script of his film Tanvi The Great to his mother and asks her to bless the entire team.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "TANVI THE GREAT: Today, on my birthday I proudly announce the name of the film I have decided to direct. Some stories find their path and compel you to share it with the world! And the best way I thought to start is by taking the blessings of my mother in her temple with my father’s pic blessing me too. Have been working on this musical story of #Passion #Courage #Innocence and #Joy for the last three years. And finally starting shooting tomorrow on the auspicious day of #Mahashivratri. Birthday is the best day to CHALLENGE yourself! Please Send me your love, best wishes and blessings! Om Namah Shivay! #TanviTheGreat #Musical #Film #Passion #Courage @anupamkherstudio."

On the work front, he was last seen in was last seen Kaagaz 2 and Neeraj Pandey's action-packed web series, The Freelancer. The actor has a diverse film slate featuring projects like The Signature, Vijay 69, and The Indian House.

