Did you know Anurag Kashyap helped The Shameless director with connections in industry? Latter recalls their 1st meet in Cannes

Bulgarian filmmaker Konstantin Bojanov recently found himself in the middle of praises and appreciation after his movie The Shameless was screened at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in the Un-Certain Regard category. Not only that, his lead actress Anasuya Sengupta even won the Best Actress award in the same category.

Recently while speaking to India Today, Konstantin spoke about the problems he faced while putting together The Shameless and how Indian filmmaker Anurag Kashyap came as a ray of hope for him.

Konstantin Bojanov on Anurag Kashyap’s contribution to his life

The veteran director shared that his team faced skepticism leading to a lot of budget issues. Bojanov detailed, “We had to make The Shameless on a shoestring budget. However, Anurag Kashyap was very helpful and open to the idea from the first go. I even stayed at his home when I was in Mumbai. He helped me all along, even with connections in the film industry.”

ALSO READ: Cannes 2024: The Shameless' Anasuya Sengupta reveals she wore a 'flea market' outfit while receiving Best Actress award

Konstantin revealed that his friendship with Anurag dates back to the time when they first met in Cannes when Kashyap was there for the screening of his movie Ugly (2013). The former detailed, “A mutual friend introduced us. In just 15 minutes, we hit it off. I mentioned I would be in Mumbai a month later, and he said I could stay with him.”

Bojanov revealed that from the moment he met Anurag, he has consistently been an incredible friend, always supportive, generous, and amazing. The director of The Light Thereafter also mentioned that when the news broke about his movie being selected for Cannes, Anurag wasted no time in sending him a heartfelt congratulatory message.

Asked about his exposure to Indian cinema, Bojanov shared he follows ‘independent and parallel cinema’ closely and that the Marathi films Killa and Newton are his favorites. He added, “I have also loved Sulemani Keeda and found it hilarious.” He looks forward to watching another Marathi film The Disciple.

Konstantin Bojanov said that he watched Anurag Kashyap’s Black Friday during one of his visits to Mumbai and it has been one of his favorite films since then.

