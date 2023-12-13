Did you know Anurag Kashyap showed up at Ronit Roy's doorstep early morning to cast him in Udaan?

Having left an enduring impact with iconic TV roles as Mihir Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Rishabh Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Ronit Roy made a triumphant return to the silver screen with Vikramaditya Motwane's critically acclaimed Udaan. During a recent interview, Ronit revealed an interesting twist of fate — he wasn't originally the first choice for the role of the stern father, Bhairav Singh. Initially cast for Ram Kapoor’s character, unforeseen circumstances prompted Ronit's switch to Bhairav Singh's role, a decision that ultimately earned him widespread praise.

Ronit Roy was initially chosen for Ram Kapoor's role in Udaan

Speaking with Lehren Retro, Ronit Roy shared his recollection that Vikramaditya Motwane initially didn't see anything in him for the role in Udaan. Ronit wasn't originally cast as Bhairav Singh; instead, he was chosen for the part of Jimmy, which was initially assigned to another actor. However, when the original actor for Jimmy withdrew from the project, Ronit was called in to take on that role.

Subsequently, the actor initially cast as Bhairav Singh also backed out, leading to Anurag Kashyap asking Ronit to step into that role as well. Anurag and Vikram had a conversation about the changes. At 4 am, after returning home from a shoot, Ronit was informed by his wife at around 7:30 am that Anurag was waiting outside. Without delving into the details of what had transpired, Anurag informed him that he would be playing Bhairav Singh. Ronit didn't question the decision and went on to portray Bhairav Singh, while Ram Kapoor was brought in to play Jimmy.

The actor also disclosed that, after struggling for nine years, when he finally secured a significant opportunity in the television industry, he didn't take it lightly. He devoted long hours to his work, often pushing himself to the point of exhaustion, even fainting on set. Reflecting on those challenging times, he mentioned having fainted multiple times, with one instance involving three fainting episodes within an hour. Medical professionals were summoned, and his wife Neelam also rushed to his side.

He elaborated on his grueling schedule, where he would shoot for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi from 7 am to 7 pm and then continue with Kasautii Zindagii Kay from 7 pm to 7 am. This demanding routine left him with practically no time to go home.

Ronit's most recent appearance was in the latest film Farrey, which marked the Bollywood debut of Salman Khan’s niece, Alizeh Agnihotri.

