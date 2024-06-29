Did you know Anurag Kashyap spent night in police lock-up? Here's what happened next; says, 'Galat aadmi ko thappad maar diya'

Anurag Kashyap is a highly respected director in the film industry, known for his many successful Bollywood projects. He is presently busy promoting his latest series, Bad Cop. The acclaimed filmmaker frequently recounts stories from his career in the Hindi film industry during his interviews.

Now, filmmaker-turned-actor Anurag Kashyap shared that he spent a night in police custody after slapping someone he shouldn't have. He also revealed that the person he slapped ended up changing his life entirely.

Anurag Kashyap opens up on spending a night in jail

In a conversation with Samay Raina on his YouTube channel, the host asked Anurag if he ever went to jail. He replied, “Han gaya hu. Galat aadmi ko thappad maar diya tha. (Yes, I have. I slapped the wrong person). Somebody you are not supposed to.” When asked how many days he spent in jail, he answered, "Ek raat." (One night).

He added, "Jis aadmi ne mujhe jail mein daala ussi aadmi ne meri life bhi badal di.” (The same person who put me in jail also changed my life). He then clarified that it was actually a lock-up, not a jail. He added that the same man who put him in lock-up also got him out because he admired that Anurag stood up for the right thing.

Anurag Kashyap discusses being ghosted by actors

Earlier, in an interview with Fever FM, Anurag Kashyap discussed his successful collaborations with emerging actors who have made notable progress in their careers. However, he mentioned that some actors have left him in the lurch. Kashyap expressed his respect for those who give a clear refusal but criticized those who prolong the process for years or vanish without a response.

He continued, "It still happens. There are two actors who started their careers with me and then ghosted me on the film that I am doing. They didn’t care to say a yes or no, they just ghosted."

About Bad Cop

Fremantle India has developed an Indian version of the original German drama Bad Cop from RTL. The series features Anurag Kashyap and Gulshan Devaiah in lead roles, alongside Harleen Sethi, Saurabh Sachdeva, and Aishwarya Sushmita.

Anurag Kashyap takes on the role of Kazbe Mama, a dark, manipulative, and dangerous character. Gulshan Devaiah plays twin brothers Karan and Arjun, who have contrasting personalities and life paths. Karan is a dedicated policeman, while Arjun is a sly thief. Their destinies become intertwined, leading to life-altering consequences for both.

