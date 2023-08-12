Did you know Anurag Kashyap wanted Chiyaan Vikram to star in Kennedy? Here's what went wrong

Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy headlined by Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone, will be closing the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne on August 20 and the director is excited about it. About the film's lead male actor, Anurag earlier revealed how he approached Chiyaan Vikram because his nickname is Kennedy but he got no response from him. Now, in a recent interview, Anurag shared his current equation with Vikram. He also revealed that Vikram reached out to him when it was "seven months too late." Notably, actor Rahul Bhat finally acted in this film.

Anurag Kashyap opens up on current equation with Chiyaan Vikram

In a recent interview with News18, Anurag Kashyap was asked to share his current equation with Chiyaan Vikram who was the first choice for the director for Kennedy. The filmmaker said, "I reached out to Vikram on a number that he doesn’t use anymore. My friend, Sobhita Dhulipala was working on Ponniyin Selvan. I told her to tell Vikram that ‘Ek message ka toh reply kar diya kare.' She, in turn, told Vikram that ‘Anurag has sent you a script’ and he was like ‘I never got it’. And that’s when he called me but it was seven months too late."

He further added, "We were neck-deep in the pre-production process and Rahul (Bhat) had already prepared for the role. Then he was like ‘You wrote the script for me’ and I was like ‘You didn’t reply’. And then he asked me ‘which mobile number of his I had’. Then he showed me three different numbers that were active. I told him I didn’t know how to reach out to you and I had your number from four years ago when I was trying to reach out to you."

Speaking about whether Anurag has any scripts in mind for Vikram, the filmmaker added, "I have always loved him as an actor. He is fantastic. I don’t have a script for him right now but my film is called Kennedy because I only had him in mind."

Meanwhile, in an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, the Gangs of Wasseypur director opened up about attending the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. He said, “I love Melbourne, I have been to the festival before and this will be my fourth time. Kennedy being a closing film in itself is an honour. At festivals, it’s like you meet your own people, a community of filmmakers that all come together from South East Asia. It's great fun."

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Anurag Kashyap was told Bombay Velvet is art house film made on commercial budget, Here’s why