Did you know Anurag Kashyap was 'ghosted' by two actors who started careers with him? Director says, 'They didn't care to...'

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap never shies away from speaking his mind, whether it’s offering praise or criticism. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, he called Ranbir Kapoor 'one of the finest actors.' Now, the Bad Cop actor revealed that he was ghosted by two actors who began their careers with him.

Anurag Kashap opens up on being 'ghosted'

In aninterview with Fever FM, Anurag Kashyap was asked about his fruitful collaborations with young actors who have advanced significantly in their careers. However, he revealed that some actors leave him hanging. Kashyap expressed his admiration for those who clearly decline offers, but criticized those who drag out the process for years or disappear without a response.

The filmmaker added, “It still happens. There are two actors who started their careers with me and then ghosted me on the film that I am doing. They didn’t care to say a yes or no, they just ghosted.”

Anurag Kashyap praises Ranbir Kapoor

Recently, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Anurag Kashyap showered praise on Ranbir Kapoor, expressing his admiration for the actor. "I see every film of his. I think he is one of the finest actors. I am delighted to watch him," he shared.

After starring in movies like Akira and AK vs AK, Anurag Kashyap will soon appear in Aditya Datt’s Disney+ Hotstar series Bad Cop, playing a lead role alongside Gulshan Devaiah.

About Bad Cop

Fremantle India has created an Indian adaptation of the original German drama Bad Cop from RTL. The series stars Anurag Kashyap and Gulshan Devaiah, along with Harleen Sethi, Saurabh Sachdeva, and Aishwarya Sushmita in prominent roles.

Anurag Kashyap portrays the dark, manipulative, and deadly Kazbe Mama. Gulshan Devaiah plays twins Karan and Arjun, who have very different personalities and life paths. Karan is a strong policeman, while Arjun is a cunning thief, and their fates become unexpectedly linked, changing their lives forever.

