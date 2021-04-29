Did you know Anushka Sharma auditioned for Aamir Khan starrer 3 Idiots? Here's her audition clip

Anushka Sharma, who has given several hit movies in her career of over 12 years, had auditioned for Kareena Kapoor Khan’s role in 3 Idiots.

has been one of the most sought after actresses in Bollywood who has carved a niche for herself in the industry. The actress, who made her career with 2008 release Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, has come a long way in her career and has given several hit movies so far. And while the actress has won hearts with her acting prowess, did you know that the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress has also auditioned for starrer 3 Idiots?

Yes! You read it right. Anushka had auditioned for Kareena Kapoor Khan’s role in the movie. This came into light after her audition clip went viral on social media. In the video, the NH10 actress was seen saying Gracy Singh’s dialogues from Rajkumar Hirani directorial Munnabhai MBBS wherein she was seen in a green top and opted for a light make up. Although Anushka couldn’t get a role in Aamir, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi starrer 3 Idiots, she did get a chance to work with Aamir and Rajkumar Hirani in their 2014 release blockbuster PK.

As of now, Anushka has been on a hiatus post the debacle of her 2018 release Zero with and starrer Zero. Meanwhile, on the personal front, the diva has embraced motherhood for the first time as she welcomed her daughter Vamika early this year. The diva has been over the moon with the arrival of her little princess and enjoying every bit of this new phase of her life.

