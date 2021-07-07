Did you know Anushka Sharma turned down THESE films that were offered first to her?

Anushka Sharma is one of the most celebrated actresses today. She has given many hits in her career. But do you know she has rejected some popular film offers?

Bollywood actress has come a long way in her career. She made her debut opposite in Aditya Chopra’s Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. And today, she is one of the most sought-after actors in the industry. She even owns a production house of her own. The actress has given many hits in her career and has left a mark on the minds of the audience. She is known to choose her scripts wisely and likes to do roles that are often women-centered.

Her NH-10 was highly appreciated by the audience. She is currently on her maternity break and has not announced any new films. She was last seen in Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The film received a mixed response from the audience. But do you know she has rejected many popular films in her career? There have been times when she has rejected scripts due to other reasons. Here are some movies rejected by her that you may not know about. She has been offered some very popular films.

Tamasha:

We all remember the brilliant film Tamasha starring and . Both have given amazing performances in the film. But this film was first offered to Anushka Sharma. She was director Imtiaz Ali’s first choice. But things did not materialise. Reportedly, she did not want to repeat her unsuccessful pairing with Ranbir Kapoor after Bombay Velvet.

Ki & Ka:

The film which dealt with a working married woman was praised by viewers. The film starred Kareena Kapoor and in the lead role. But this was first offered to Anushka. But she rejected and R. Balki offered the role to Kareena. The film was hit at the box office and the audience loved the chemistry of Ki & Ka.

2 States:

The Zero actress has also rejected this film. She was not interested in the film. And the role landed to . The film was an adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s 2 States. People loved the story and performance of both actors. The songs were very much popular,

Baar Baar Dekho:

The film was also offered to the actress but she turned down the offer. The role was then offered to .

3 Idiots:

The epic film is still most-watched. Anushka Sharma had auditioned for this blockbuster film but Hirani rejected her. And Kareena Kapoor Khan came on board. 3 Idiots went on to become a huge success.

