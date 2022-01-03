Did you know AR Rahman’s son-in-law has worked with him? Here’s all about Khatija’s fiance

The year 2021 may be over but it looks like the wedding season in Bollywood is not over yet. Last month we saw Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif and Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa getting hitched in an intimate wedding ceremony. And now AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija pleasantly surprised all the fans by announcing her engagement with Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed. Since then everyone has been wanting to know more about Rahman’s son-in-law.

According to reports in ETimes, Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed is an audio engineer. AR Rahman’s son-in-law has collaborated with Amit Trivedi in some of his live concerts. He has also worked with Rahman himself for the Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starrer Tamasha. Riyas is an aspiring entrepreneur. He is an Apple iTunes, MFiT certified sound engineer. He is working as a freelancer currently.

Talking about the engagement Khatija and Riyasdeen got engaged on December 29 which was also Khatija’s birthday. AR Rahman’s took to her social media space and shared the news with netizens today, on the 2nd of January, 2022. Khatija wrote, “With the blessings of the Almighty I’m happy to announce to you all my engagement with Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed @riyasdeenriyan, an aspiring entrepreneur and a wizkid audio engineer. The engagement happened on 29th December, my birthday in the presence of close family and loved ones.”

On the work front, Khatija has sung a few songs in Tamil films, while Riyasdeen is an audio engineer and an aspiring entrepreneur. Their engagement ceremony was an intimate and private affair with the presence of family and close friends.

