Did you know Arjun Kapoor wanted to play the role of THIS actor in Kapoor & Sons? Find out

‘I was never offered the film’, Arjun Kapoor revealed that he wanted to work in Kapoor & Sons.

In a recent reveal, said that he was keen on doing Kapoor & Sons and even called up director Shakun Batra. The ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’ actor wanted to play the role of in ‘Kapoor & Sons’. The 2016 release featured , and Fawad Khan. The movie was about two estranged brothers who return to their dysfunctional family in Coonoor after their grandfather had a heart attack.

During a Clubhouse session moderated by Janice Sequeira and Aniruddha Guha, Arjun confessed that he was interested in Kapoor & Sons, and even made a call to director Shakun Batra when he was facing casting trouble. “Not a lot of people know this but I can confess this now here. I had called up Shakun Batra when Kapoor & Sons was stuck for a while and I had said I would want to do Kapoor & Sons. At that point of time, obviously, Shakun didn’t see the casting hitting the spot,” Arjun said. The actor added that he wanted to play Fawad’s role as he knew they were getting stuck with that.

Arjun further added that he was never offered the film and he had just heard that the film was being cast but it was not proving to be an easy exercise. Since Arjun knew Shakun personally, he called him up and said, "I would love to read and I feel I can play that role also."

The ‘Sardar Ka Grandson’ actor still keeps teasing Shakun. “Tune Arjun Kapoor ko nahi liya but Arjun Kapoor ka naam le liya (You didn’t take Arjun Kapoor in your film but you took Arjun Kapoor’s name).’ Because Sidharth Malhotra ended up being called Arjun Kapoor in the film,” he said.

Did you know Fawad Khan was also not the first choice for Kapoor & Sons? The role was reportedly turned down by as many as six actors before him.

