Did you know Aryan Khan and Friends star Lisa Kudrow's son Julian Stern graduated together?

Both Aryan Khan and Lisa Kudrow's son Julian Stern were enrolled in the same course and graduated on Sunday. While Aryan was the batch of 2020, Julian Stern was from the batch of 2021.

and 's son marked an important milestone over this weekend as he officially became a graduate. Aryan graduated from the prestigious University of Southern California and got an actual graduation ceremony, unlike students who did not get a ceremony last year owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. Photos of Aryan receiving his graduation certificate went viral on social media as the young star kid posed with his bachelor's degree. That isn't all. Did you know that Aryan Khan and Friends actress Lisa Kudrow aka Phoebe's son Julian Stern graduated together?

Well, yes! Both Aryan and Julian were enrolled in the same course and graduated on Sunday. They were studying at the undergraduate level and were enrolled in the Bachelor of Fine Arts, Cinematic Arts, Film and Television Production. Along with hundreds of other classmates, Aryan and Julian graduated from the USC School of Cinematic Arts. While Aryan was conferred with his degree as part of the batch of 2020, Julian received his degree along with the class of 2021. Given the Covid-19 situation, it is not clear if Aryan's mum Gauri Khan was in attendance at the graduation ceremony.

USC School of Cinematic Arts is considered to be one of the top schools in the US to study cinema. SRK had revealed earlier that Aryan was interested in working behind the camera but the star kid's acting aspirations are yet to be known.

Take a look at Aryan Khan and Julian Stern's graduation photo:

While Shah Rukh Khan is busy with films like Pathan, Gauri and Aryan flew to the US last month and were snapped at the airport. Prior to that, SRK and Gauri's daughter had left for New York where she is studying acting at NYU. We wonder if Suhana joined Gauri for brother Aryan's graduation.

