Did you know Atlee ditched his car in traffic jam and walked to the sets of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan?

Months after creating havoc at the box office with Pathaan in January this year, Shah Rukh Khan is back again with Atlee's directorial Jawan. The film released in theaters on September 7, and interestingly, the film marks the Bollywood debut of Atlee. In the movie, King Khan is seen playing a dual role. In a recent interview, Prashant Walde, who has been playing SRK's body double for 17 years, opened up about Atlee's dedication on the set.

Atlee ditched his car in a traffic jam and walked to the set

In a conversation with Aaj Tak, Prashant Walde recalled the time they were shooting in Mumbai's Kalina area. He shared that one day, former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s convoy was passing through the area and there was a heavy traffic jam. While he waited for the jam to clear, he suddenly saw something that surprised him completely. He said, “I was stuck in the traffic. There, I saw Atlee sir walking past my car. He was rushing. I told him to sit in my car, but he said no. He said that the call time was 6 p.m. and he did not want to be late.”

Moreover, Prashant also shared that Jawan had a crew of around 1200-1500 people on the set and despite this, Atlee handled everything very well. He shared, "When I got to know that the director of the film, Atlee, has offered me Jawan, I was very excited. Ever since we shot the teaser I had this feeling that this film will do even better than Pathaan. It was not only me, but the entire crew, which was around 1500 people, who all felt that this film would do wonders.”

About Jawan

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan playing dual roles in Jawan, the film also starred Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Ridhi Dogra, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Eijaz Khan, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureishi, Girija Oak, and others. Interestingly, Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt have special appearances in the movie.

