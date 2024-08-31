Did you know Avinash Tiwary’s Laila Majnu was once briefly shelved? Reason has Triptii Dimri connection

Avinash Tiwary and Triptii Dimri’s 2018 film Laila Majnu emerged as a cult classic over the years, and the duo’s chemistry is still one of the most iconic pairings ever. But did you know that this Imtiaz Ali-backed film was briefly shelved because the makers weren’t able to find their ideal female lead?

Astha Arora, who was working with Mukesh Chhabra in his casting company when the film’s actors were not confirmed, dropped a video earlier this month on her Instagram where she shared how they found their perfect Laila. “I had a really, really hard time looking for a pretty beautiful stunning girl who could act. In casting, it is often considered a very difficult brief,” Arora said.

She revealed that the team tested several girls, including popular film and TV actors, Femina Miss India women, and a lot of colleges across the country to find Laila. Astha added that because they couldn’t find the right girl, Laila Majnu got briefly shelved in 2016, but a year later the hunt began again.

ALSO READ: Laila Majnu: Did you also try calling Avinash Tiwary aka Qais after noting his number in film? Know hilarious story of makers’ goof-up

“Humne wapas logon ko test karna start kiya aur wo hi ek din tha when I had called an actor called Saloni, and Triptii was her friend who was accompanying her. And I thought that was it. I looked at Triptii, and in so many months I felt for the first time that she was the one,” Arora said.

Advertisement

Triptii Dimri auditioned, and her test was sent to the director and producer, and she was locked. Interestingly, the Animal actress informed Astha that she had once given an introduction in the casting office of Delhi and was probably overlooked because the film got shelved. Astha added, “But that day one thing got clear, and that is Agar aapki kismat mein kuch likha hain toh kuch bhi hojaye woh aap tak ya aap uss tak pahoch hee jaate ho”.

Directed by Sajid Ali and presented by Imtiaz Ali, Laila Majnu was co-produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, and Preety Ali. The film which couldn’t find footfalls in its initial days in theater, was a contemporary retelling of the story of historic Layla and Majnun.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: After Laila Majnu and Rockstar, Tumbbad to re-release in cinema halls on August 30