Did you know Ayan Mukerji didn't write the end of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani even when filming began?

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is one of the most loved films in Bollywood. Although the Ayan Mukerji directorial recently completed 10 years, this one still remains fresh in the hearts of all the fans. Be it the star cast, the songs, the story or the dialogues, everything is still so relatable for fans and this Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer remains close to the hearts of every fan. Today in an exclusive interview with News 18, Poorna Jagannathan, who too was a part of the film for a brief role revealed a fact about this one. Scroll down to read about it.

Poorna Jagannathan reveals a fact about Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Poorna Jagannathan is all set to return in the last and final season of Never Have I Ever. She has been on a promotional spree and while talking to the entertainment portal she was asked that does she remember any fond anecdote from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani? She recalled the boat scene with Ranbir Kapoor and revealed that they were filming on a boat in France with limited time in hand and the team writing the script on the boat. She further added, “I remember meeting Ayan at the beginning. He’s like, listen, ‘I haven’t written the end’. Like he has gotten the money. He’s got financing. The locations are closed. We’re filming. He’s like, ‘I haven’t written the end. I was like, how is this working? Or just come together and then it turned out to be the highest-grossing movie in history. That’s incredible.”

Ayan Mukerji walks down memory lane as Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani turns 10

Ayan took to Instagram and shared a video featuring memorable moments from the film as it clocked 10 years recently. The video will surely leave you feeling nostalgic. Along with the video, Ayan penned a long note as he expressed gratitude to his fans. In his post, he revealed that he hasn't seen the film 'fully from beginning to end' to date. Calling it his 'second child', the ace director also wrote how people still come to him and talk about YJHD and not Brahmastra.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor shoots for cameo in Aryan Khan’s web series Stardom; Shah Rukh Khan visits the set-Report