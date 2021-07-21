Did you know BFF's Karan Johar & Kareena Kapoor did not speak to each other for 9 months for THIS reason?

It is not hidden from anyone that Kareena Kapoor Khan and are BFFs. Their friendship has always been the talk of the town, and they proudly flaunt their bond. But, they say where there is love, there is hate, and where there is a friendship, there have to be fights as well. So going by this thought, did you know that there was a time when Bebo and Kjo did not talk to each other for almost 9 months?

Yes! You heard that right. Karan Johar himself admitted about this incident in his autobiography, The Unsuitable Boy. He wrote: "My first problem was with Kareena. She asked for too much money, and we had some kind of a fallout at that time. Mujhse Dosti Karoge! had just been released, directed by Kunal Kohli. She said, 'Aditya Chopra's assistant Kunal Kohli has made this flop, so Karan Johar's assistant, Nikhil Advani, is not to be trusted either'."

Karan Johar also revealed that he had offered Kareena Kapoor Khan Kal Ho Naa Ho the weekend 'Mujhse Dosti Karoge' was released. But, the diva demanded the same pay as , and this is what left the filmmaker miffed, and obviously, the film did not land in her kitty.

The filmmaker further revealed how he went on to sign instead. "I was very hurt. I told my father, 'Leave that negotiation room' and I called her. She didn't take my call, and I said, 'We're not taking her.' And signed Preity Zinta instead. Kareena and I didn't speak to each other for almost a year. For a year, we looked through each other at parties. It was very idiotic. She was a kid; she's a decade younger than me."

Later, when Karan Johar's father was diagnosed with cancer, it was then that Kareena had finally called up Kjo and got really emotional on the phone. Karan revealed, "She called and said, 'I heard about Yash uncle.' She got really emotional on the phone, and she said, 'I love you, and I am so sorry I haven't been in touch. Don't worry'."

After this incident, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar have been inseparable and we love to see the bond they share.

