Did you know Bhagyashree was accused of having an affair with Salman Khan? Here's what she did next

Bhagyashree may have been away from the limelight but that does not take away the fact that she had become an overnight star only after her debut film with Salman Khan, Maine Pyar Kiya. Fans not only loved her acting skills and simplicity, but they fell in love with her on-screen chemistry with the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor. Much to the joy of their fans, the actress was seen making a cameo with Salman in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. As much as fans love their chemistry, it was the same chemistry that hurt the actress a lot in the past. In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Bhagyashree revealed being accused of having an affair with the actor after she gave birth to her first child.

Bhagyashree on being accused of having an affair with Salman Khan

After the massive success of Manie Pyar Kiya, there were several reports of Bhagyashree’s affair with Salman Khan. During an interview, she recalled the time when she had just given birth to her first child Abhimanyu. Her sister-in-law was standing outside her hospital room when a press reporter arrived with a bouquet and demanded to meet the actress. After being let in, the reporter looked at Bhagyashree’s husband and asked him how does he feel that his wife had an affair with Salman and now she had a child? Bhagyashree revealed, at that very moment she felt that no one had ever said such a thing to her. In fact, she added that during the shooting of Maine Pyar Kiya, Salman was a gentleman. She claimed that her relationship with the Wanted actor was never like that and no one had ever said such a thing about them. She admitted being so hurt after this incident that she cut herself out from the filmy world.

Salman Khan’s work front

Meanwhile, Salman Khan was recently seen in the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film, directed by Farhad Samji, also features Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Vijender Singh, among others. Salman Khan will next be seen in Tiger 3, co-starring Katrina Kaif.

