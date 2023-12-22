Did you know Bhagyashree was pregnant during Maine Pyar Kiya poster shoot with Salman Khan? Actress recalls
In a recent interview, Bhagyashree said that she was 5 months pregnant when she was shooting for Maine Pyar Kiya posters with Salman Khan.
Bhagyashree is one of the most loved celebrities in the film industry. She made her Bollywood debut in Sooraj Barjatya’s Maine Pyar Kiya with Salman Khan. The film became a massive hit and both Salman and Bhagyashree were on their way to becoming superstars after the film's release. But, Bhagyashree, decided to tie the knot soon after she finished filming her first movie. In a new chat, she recalled shooting for Maine Pyar Kiya posters with Salman Khan when she was 5 months pregnant.
Bhagyashree recalls shooting for Maine Pyar Kiya posters with Salman Khan
Bhagyashree was in a relationship with Himalay Dassani and the two got married as she became a star after the film Maine Pyar Kiya.
In an interview with Rashmi Uchil for the book Raising Stars. Bhagyashree recalled shooting for the posters of Maine Pyar Kiya with Salman Khan. She revealed that no one knew about her pregnancy and Salman commented that she had gotten ‘fat’ after getting married.
She is quoted in the book as saying, “When ace photographer Gautam Rajdakshya did the photoshoot with Salman and me for the posters of Maine Pyar Kiya, I was 5 months pregnant. No one knew. I remember Salman telling me, ‘Shaadi ke baad moti ho gayee ho (You have gotten fat after getting married.).”
In the same chat, Bhagyashree said that acting and films were put on the back burner after she got married and had children. She added that when the kids are growing up, in the initial stages, the kind of bonding, the kind of foundation, the kind of mental and emotional security a child gets having his parents around and especially, the mother around, surpasses everything. "That’s what mattered most to me,” she said.
Bhagyashree was recently seen with her husband Himalay in the last season of Nach Baliye. Earlier this year, she was seen in a special appearance with her husband and her son in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.
ALSO READ: Is Bhagyashree’s son Abhimanyu Dassani dating his Nausikhiye co-actor Shreya Dhanwanthary?
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor's 1st reaction to Animal's 500 KG machine gun revealed; art director gives budget deets
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Animal's Upendra Limaye calls Ranbir Kapoor 'fantabulous actor'; reveals apprehension about underwear scene
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Will Upendra Limaye, who played Freddy, be seen in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Park? Here's his reply
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Rani Mukerji believes Black ‘changed her as a person’, opens up on prepping for intense roles