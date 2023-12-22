Did you know Bhagyashree was pregnant during Maine Pyar Kiya poster shoot with Salman Khan? Actress recalls

Bhagyashree is one of the most loved celebrities in the film industry. She made her Bollywood debut in Sooraj Barjatya’s Maine Pyar Kiya with Salman Khan. The film became a massive hit and both Salman and Bhagyashree were on their way to becoming superstars after the film's release. But, Bhagyashree, decided to tie the knot soon after she finished filming her first movie. In a new chat, she recalled shooting for Maine Pyar Kiya posters with Salman Khan when she was 5 months pregnant.

Bhagyashree recalls shooting for Maine Pyar Kiya posters with Salman Khan

Bhagyashree was in a relationship with Himalay Dassani and the two got married as she became a star after the film Maine Pyar Kiya.

In an interview with Rashmi Uchil for the book Raising Stars. Bhagyashree recalled shooting for the posters of Maine Pyar Kiya with Salman Khan. She revealed that no one knew about her pregnancy and Salman commented that she had gotten ‘fat’ after getting married.

She is quoted in the book as saying, “When ace photographer Gautam Rajdakshya did the photoshoot with Salman and me for the posters of Maine Pyar Kiya, I was 5 months pregnant. No one knew. I remember Salman telling me, ‘Shaadi ke baad moti ho gayee ho (You have gotten fat after getting married.).”

In the same chat, Bhagyashree said that acting and films were put on the back burner after she got married and had children. She added that when the kids are growing up, in the initial stages, the kind of bonding, the kind of foundation, the kind of mental and emotional security a child gets having his parents around and especially, the mother around, surpasses everything. "That’s what mattered most to me,” she said.

Advertisement

Bhagyashree was recently seen with her husband Himalay in the last season of Nach Baliye. Earlier this year, she was seen in a special appearance with her husband and her son in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

ALSO READ: Is Bhagyashree’s son Abhimanyu Dassani dating his Nausikhiye co-actor Shreya Dhanwanthary?