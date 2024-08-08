Did you know Bipasha Basu cried and Dino Morea looked unhappy as they shot wedding song of Raaz? Vikram Bhatt recalls their relationship falling apart

Vikram Bhatt’s Raaz remains a beloved horror film in Bollywood, featuring Dino Morea and Bipasha Basu in leading roles. The film was a commercial success. In a recent interview, Bhatt reminisced about the on-set tensions between Morea and Basu. He recalled an incident during a wedding scene where Bipasha was crying and Dino appeared unhappy, stating, “I remember Bipasha crying and Dino unhappy.”

In an interview with News18, Vikram Bhatt discussed how the breakup between Dino Morea and Bipasha Basu affected the atmosphere on the Raaz set. He described a particular moment during the filming of their wedding song, Main Agar Saamne, noting that the lyrics Apni shaadi ke din abb nahi door hai coincided with their arguments. Bhatt recalled seeing Bipasha in tears and Dino visibly distressed during that scene. "It was during this scene that they were both fighting. I remember Bipasha crying and Dino unhappy," Vikram said.

He mentioned that he chose to speak with both actors and recommended they delay their argument to ensure the shoot went smoothly. He then arranged a lunch with them. Despite this effort, their relationship was clearly deteriorating.

He said, "Their relationship was falling apart. I’m not the kind of person who goes into the personal lives of his actors. So, I don’t know what had transpired. Soon after Raaz, it completely fell apart."

Vikram Bhatt revealed that Bipasha was not the original choice for her role in Raaz. Lisa Ray was initially cast as Sanjana Dhanraj but had to leave due to personal reasons, leading to Bipasha taking over. Vikram recounted that Dino Morea, recommended by producer Mukesh Bhatt, met him while he was working on the edit for Kasoor.

Dino had previously appeared in Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi opposite Rinke Khanna, which did not perform well, but he was still seen as a promising talent. Vikram had originally scheduled the role for Lisa Ray, but after one filming schedule, she had to exit. Dino then suggested Vikram consider Bipasha, his then-girlfriend, for the role. At the time, Bipasha was also shooting for Ajnabee, written by Vikram’s colleague Robin Bhatt. After getting a positive recommendation from Robin, Vikram narrated the Raaz script to Bipasha, who then joined the film.

In Raaz, the on-screen chemistry between Dino Morea and Bipasha Basu was widely praised, with their off-screen romance vividly reflected in their performances. The couple first met on a blind date arranged by a mutual friend during their modeling careers. However, their whirlwind romance came to an end during the filming of Raaz.

