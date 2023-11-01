Did you know birthday boy Ishaan Khatter had a cameo in Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's Udta Punjab? WATCH

Ishaan Khatter is celebrating his 28th birthday today. The actor, who made his acting debut with Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds, went on to star in Dhadak, alongside Janhvi Kapoor. While you may know of Ishaan’s Bollywood films such as Dhadak, Khaali Peeli, etc, did you know he also had a cameo in Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Udta Punjab?

Ishaan Khatter was a part of Shahid Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Udta Punjab

Yes, you read it right! Ishaan Khatter had a small role in his brother Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s film Udta Punjab, which went largely unnoticed by viewers. Udta Punjab was released in 2016 and also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh. Ishaan made a cameo in the film, a year before his debut film was released. He was seen as one of the boys at Shahid’s character Tommy Singh’s party.

Check out the video below!

Ishaan also reportedly worked as an assistant to Abhishek Chaubey in Shahid and Alia starrer Udta Punjab.

Ishaan Khatter, the son of actors Rajesh Khatter and Neliima Azeem, is Shahid Kapoor’s half-brother. He shares a great bond with Shahid and has often been vocal about the love and admiration he has for him. Interestingly, way before his full-fledged acting debut, Ishaan made his first screen appearance as a child in Shahid Kapoor starrer Vaah! Life Ho To Aisi, which was released in 2005.

Ishaan Khatter’s films

Ishaan garnered massive recognition after the 2018 film Dhadak, and his performance in the film was applauded by one and all. Post that, he starred in Khaali Peeli with Ananya Panday, Mira Nair’s drama A Suitable Boy, and Phone Bhoot, among others.

Ishaan Khatter will next be seen in Raja Krishna Menon’s film Pippa, based on the Battle of Garibpur. He also has an exciting international project in the pipeline, Netflix’s The Perfect Couple. He will join Hollywood celebs such as Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Dakota Fanning, and others in Netflix's upcoming miniseries.

