Did you know birthday boy John Abraham cried after selling his first motorbike?

John Abraham is one of the most good looking and successful actors in Bollywood. Starting out as a model, John quickly transitioned into acting and has since made a name for himself in the industry. Apart from his acting, he is also known for his passion for bikes. On his birthday, let us take a look at a throwback moment when he spoke about crying after selling his first motorbike.

John Abraham's emotional connection with his bikes

December 17th marks the birthday of one of Bollywood's most handsome actors John Abraham. Over the years, the model-turned-actor has been a part of several successful films and has become a top star in the industry. According to The Times of India, back in 2014, John was attending a biking event in Delhi. During this event, the Pathaan actor spoke about bikes and after a point took a pause. He said, “You know I should stop now. When it comes to bikes I can keep talking about them."

Talking about his first bike, the actor revealed: “I cried when I sold my first bike. It hurt me a lot.” In a separate interview with NDTV, John stated that it was a Yamaha RD 350. Revealing the reason behind his cry, he said that he had bought the bike for 17,500 Rs from a Parsi guy. After three years, he sold it for 21 thousand rupees. "So, you can imagine how I maintained it when I sold it I started crying. Because I gave my motorcycle away, no one can do it easily. I was really sad.”

John Abraham played a biker in Dhoom

John has a soft corner for bikes and he has a large collection of two-wheelers in his house. His expensive and stylish bike collection consists of bikes from different brands. On the big screen, the actor got a chance to portray a robber who (along with his gang) operates on fast bikes. This was in Yash Raj Films' Dhoom in which he played the negative role. In the film, John was seen moving around in his fancy bike to evade police. Upon release, it turned out to be a major success.

The motorbike enthusiast recently gave a shoutout to Dhak Dhak, which is a film based on women bikers going on trip. Taking to social media, John wrote that he loves motorcycles and its piston is in synch with his heart. He wrote, "I am told that's exactly the philosophy behind the title Dhak Dhak."

He further added, "A big shoutout to Taapsee and Pranjal for being brave enough to produce such content. A film like this is so special. It's high time that we saw a lot more women lead their own lives. I wish women would go out there and expel the notion that women can't ride. I always wanted everybody to make motorcycling a part of their lifestyle. The film is more than celebrating bikes, it's about celebrating life."

In 2016, John had also paid a tribute to women biker Veenu Paliwal. Apart from speaking about bikes, the actor also spreads awareness on road safety and the importance of wearing helmets on bikes.

