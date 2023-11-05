Did you know birthday boy Virat Kohli never proposed to Anushka Sharma? Here’s what happened

Today marks the 35th birthday of one of India’s best batsmen Virat Kohli. The cricketer is married to the famous Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. The couple had a dreamy, intimate wedding in Italy on December 11, 2017. Earlier during an interview, Virat Kohli had revealed that He had revealed that he never went through a formal proposal because they both knew they were destined to be together.

Virat Kohli on proposing Anushka Sharma

Earlier during an old conversation with footballer Sunil Chhetri, Virat Kohli had admitted that he never made a traditional proposal to Anushka Sharma. He mentioned that when you're in love, every day can feel like Valentine's Day and be significant. They never felt the need to follow a traditional path, as they always had absolute certainty about their marriage to each other. There was never any doubt. He added, “Once we knew things are going forward, we were happy and excited to start living together. It all happened organically.” Anushka also preferred their relationship to develop organically.

However, Virat Kohli thinks that if he were in charge of the arrangements, he would have disclosed the details within just three days. He revealed that they used to use different names and email addresses when planning their wedding. However, it wasn't his idea. If it were up to him, he would definitely have disclosed all the details, including the food, decorations, and more. Kohli revealed that they used this approach to keep things under wraps. He added, “But, shukar hai I was playing a Test match, they managed to keep it a secret.”

He further mentioned that everyone was instructed to maintain secrecy, and in all honesty, Anushka handled all the hard work and coordination. He added, “Everyone who came knew it was all done by her and they loved every moment of us being together.”

Virat Kohli on Anushka Sharma’s motherhood journey

During a recent interaction with Wrogn, Virat Kohli mentioned that he acknowledged the immense strength needed to take on the role of a mother, specifically pointing out Anushka Sharma's skill in effectively balancing her career with the responsibilities of motherhood. Virat praised Anushka's strength, noting that she managed to complete an entire film during this time. He highlighted that witnessing your spouse become a mother is a profound experience that reveals the true depth of a woman's resilience. The couple got married in 2017 and happily greeted their daughter in January 2021.

