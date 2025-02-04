Black Warrant’s Zahan Kapoor realized grandfather Shashi Kapoor was a ‘big star’ after THIS incident; find out

Zahan Kapoor is receiving praise for his role as jailer Sunil Kumar Gupta in Vikramaditya Motwane’s crime-drama thriller Black Warrant on Netflix. The talented actor, who is the grandson of legendary Shashi Kapoor, recently shared an interesting moment when he truly understood his grandfather’s star power. Zahan recalled realizing Shashi Kapoor's status as a 'big star' after seeing Amitabh Bachchan sitting with him at their home.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Zahan Kapoor shared, "I realized what a big star he was much later in life, and I consider that a blessing. One day, I remember coming home and seeing Amitabh Bachchan sitting and talking to dadaji. It was during the 90s."

He was in awe but was simply told to do a namaste and move on. He shared that growing up, they were never pushed to watch Shashi Kapoor’s old films, and the family conversations were always current, never focused on the past.

The Black Warrant actor also reflected on his childhood memories with his grandfather, Shashi Kapoor, saying he always saw him as simply dadaji. After school, he would find him at home, watching shows and cricket while his father was at work. Shashi was a constant presence at the dinner table, and their time together revolved around family moments rather than his stardom.

Like his grandfather, Zahan Kapoor has kept a low profile, staying away from the Kapoor family’s public appearances and media attention. He explained that many fans didn't even know he was part of the Kapoor family because he wasn’t involved in the glamorous side of it all.

He expressed contentment with this choice, which allowed him to experience the world and his country in a more organic way. He also enjoys the freedom of traveling without being recognized, acknowledging that fame, while a privilege, also brings its own burdens and responsibilities. Zahan noted that his grandfather, Shashi Kapoor, had intentionally distanced himself from the spotlight, valuing privacy, and his nuclear family shares the same belief.

Zahan Kapoor is the son of Shashi’s son Kunal Kapoor and legendary filmmaker Ramesh Sippy’s daughter, Sheena Sippy. He shared insights into his maternal side, recalling how his family maintained a down-to-earth, workman-like attitude. He described his parents' world as grounded, where the focus was always on hard work rather than empty chatter.

Staying out of the limelight has allowed the actor to focus on his craft without the weight of comparisons to his iconic grandfather. While he admits comparisons are inevitable, he now views them differently. Instead of feeling overshadowed by Shashi Kapoor’s legacy, he sees it as a way for people to reconnect with the emotions and nostalgia his grandfather left behind. He’s learning to embrace it as part of his journey.

