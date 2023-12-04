Did you know Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri worked together in THIS film before Ranbir Kapoor's Animal?

Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed Animal is gaining a lot of praise and attention from fans as well as critics. Social media is flooded with praiseworthy words for the performance of each character. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna; Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri, and the senior actor Anil Kapoor played pivotal roles in the film. But did you know Triptii who is gaining a lot of attention for her role in Animal, has worked with Bobby previously? Animal is not their first film together. Let's take a quick look.

Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri worked together before Animal

Speaking about the topic, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri worked together in Poster Boys before Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. The film was released in 2017. Apart from them, the cast of the film also features Shreyas Talpade, Sunny Deol, Sonali Kulkarni, and others.

Triptii played the role of Riya while Bobby portrayed Vinay Sharma's role in Shreyas talpade's directorial, Poster Boys.

Speaking about Triptii's role in Animal, the actress played the role of Zoya with whom Ranbir Kapoor is romantically involved. A viral video from the film which is doing rounds on social media, shows Ranbir romancing Triptii and cheating on his wife Rashmika Mandanna.

On the other hand, Bobby played the role of a villain which garnered a lot of praise on social media. In an interview with PTI, he opened up about his limited screen time in Animal. The actor said, “I wish I had more scenes, but when I signed the film, I knew this is what I had. At that point in my life, I was grateful to God that I was given this chance to play this role by Sandeep.”

Advertisement

He further added that he knew he had only 15 days of work and wouldn’t be there throughout the film. "I was sure people would notice me, but I never realized that there would be so much love, appreciation, and affection. It’s like, wow! It’s amazing," added Bobby.

Meanwhile, Animal is running successfully in theaters and was released on December 1, 2023.

ALSO READ: Bobby Deol BREAKS silence on limited screen time in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal; here's what he said