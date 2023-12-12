Did you know Bobby Deol imagined losing brother Sunny Deol to pull off emotional scene in Animal?
Bobby Deol recently revealed that he had imagined losing his brother Sunny Deol in order to pull off the emotional scene in the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal.
Bobby Deol had earlier shared insights about his family's emotional nature, stating that he found it difficult to watch his father Dharmendra's character's demise in the film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. In a recent interview, Bobby discussed a technique he employed to evoke the required emotions in a crucial scene in his recent movie, Animal.
Bobby Deol reveals how he pulled off the emotional scene in Animal
During a recent interaction with iDream Media, Bobby Deol mentioned that during the scene where his character learns about his brother's death, he envisioned losing his real brother, Sunny Deol. He shared that he nailed the shot in just one take, earning praise from director Sandeep Reddy Vanga afterward.
He said, “When I was doing the scene in the film, it was about a brother who has lost his brother. As actors, we use incidents in our lives to bring that emotion. We have a bank full of them. My brother means the world to me. When I was performing that scene, it was as if I’ve actually lost my brother. And that’s why, when I was emoting, it felt real.”
He mentioned that's why everyone sensed that moment deeply. They didn't need more than one take. He further revealed how the director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga went to him after the shot and told him that “This is an award-winning shot.”
More about the Bobby Deol and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga
Animal is a thrilling crime movie featuring talented actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, and Anil Kapoor. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film unfolds a complex tale filled with violence and conflicts, all stemming from a difficult father-son relationship.
In Animal, Ranbir Kapoor takes on a vital role that explores the complex bond between a father and a son. Anil Kapoor, a seasoned actor, embodies the character of Balbir Singh, who is the father of Ranbir's character in the narrative. Rashmika Mandanna plays a crucial female role as Geetanjali, the wife of the main character. The film hit the big screen on December 1, this year.
